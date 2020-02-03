Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta Teased Ahead of Reveal at Auto Expo - Watch Video
After releasing the sketch images highlighting the exteriors, Hyundai has now teased the all-new Creta in a video.
Sketch of the upcoming Hyundai Creta. (Photo: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has released the first teaser of India’s most sold and popular mid-SUV – the All-New Creta. Launched in 2015, the Hyundai Creta, is known as ix25 internationally and has been launched in China already. Hyundai India too, has released sketches for the Creta, that will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.
For buyers in China, Hyundai ix25, on which the new Creta SUV will be based on, comes at a price between 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). The starting price of the latest model is 4,000 Yuan lesser than the outgoing variants.
As per the sketches, we can see that the new Creta will get Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, flared wheel arches and body cladding along the sides to give it a tougher look. The front of the 2020 Hyundai Creta sports a bold grille. Another unique feature about the Hyundai ix25 is its split headlamp setup that is bordered with LED DRLs or day-light running lamps which is divided into three parts.
While the exteriors have been confirmed, we are waiting for details on its interiors and powertrain to be revealed at the Expo. The USP is the latest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that adorns the dashboard. The car also features a 360-degree camera system.
As per what’s known right now, The Hyundai Creta (ix25) sports an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with CVT (continuously variable transmission). CVT helps make the engine of the car more efficient. The current model of Hyundai Creta comes with 1.6-litre coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.
