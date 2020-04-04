Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Unveiled: All You Need to Know

Hyundai launched the mid-life facelift version of Verna this week in India. The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift comes with Bharat Stage (BS) 6 compliant engines and some exterior modifications.

On the proportions front, the 4,440 mm length, 1,729 mm width and 1,475 m height is similar to its earlier BS 4 variant. Interior design has also been kept similar to the previous model.

However, the 2020 version is offering some new features such as an emergency stop signal, rear USB charger, sliding armrest with storage space, wireless phone charger and Arkamys sound system.

The Hyundai sedan has a new bumper and fog lamp housing which is triangular in shape. There is a new cascading chrome grille that teams up well with the latest headlights and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs).

The diamond-cut alloy wheels and new wing mirrors give the car a sophisticated feel. The all new Verna has also received a new taillight and redesigned boot lid.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will come in three engine variants, all of which follow the new government norms. In the 1.5 litre petrol version, power of 113 brake horse power (bhp) and 144 Netwon metre (Nm) torque will be generated.

Similarly, the 1.5 litre diesel engine will churn out 113 bhp and 250 Nm torque. The 1 litre turbo petrol engine will offer 118 bhp and 172 Nm torque.

The ex-showroom prices start from Rs 9.30 lakh. The all new Verna will be eyeing for the market of similar sedans like Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Skoda Rapid.