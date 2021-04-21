Upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift With Light Strip Teased Ahead of Global Launch

German automobile giant Volkswagen has released a teaser pic of its upcoming 2021 Polo facelift which is being touted to receive numerous features from the recently unveiled SEAT Ibiza model. Volkswagen Polo currently comes as the sixth generation vehicle in the global markets and the latest edition is expected to continue fueling the craze for the model.

The 2021 Fabia model of the Czech Republic headquartered automobile manufacturer Skoda is expected to follow the launch of Ibiza and Polo facelift next month. The front portion of the vehicle features an LED strip that is spread alongside the grille and reaches headlamps where it serves as LED DRLs.

The grille in the front has been reshaped into a much slimmer unit, that perfectly blends in with the bi-LED headlamps. The company in one of its teasers for Polo facelift has also revealed a purple shade for the vehicle. Industry observers also opine that the new facelift version of the Volkswagen Polo could pack in a similar engine as in the SEAT Ibiza facelift.

Volkswagen Polo comes in three variants in the Indian market with the first two models offering a 1.0-litre MPI engine that generates 76 PS of maximum power at 6200 rpm and a peak torque of 95 Nm at 2950-3800 rpm. The 1.0-litre engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission gearbox.

On the interior front, the Polo facelift is expected to garner a series of updates in domains including convenience, comfort, entertainment, safety and assistance tech. The centre console and the dashboard are also expected to come with a refined appearance. The company can also furnish the car with a bigger touchscreen-enabled infotainment system and a range of connectivity characteristics.

It is also very likely that the Polo facelift could receive other updates including upgraded front and rear bumpers, new pair of wheels and LED tail lamps.

