Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Digitally Rendered, Reveals Design Changes

Popular carmaker Hyundai is currently working on a facelift version of its much loved SUV, Creta. The global debut of the facelift version of the SUV is likely in 2022. The four-wheeler will however reach India only by 2023. The original Creta has been very well-received in India ever since its launch. The soon-to-be launched vehicle has been spied on foreign roads. It is speculated that the car was out for testing purposes. From the spy shot of the SUV, quite a few digital artists have made designs of facelifted version of the car.

In one of the versions that have been made by an artist named Kleber Silva, it seems like the vehicle has gone through a massive design change. From the picture, one can say that the placement of the fog lamps and LED DRLs has been altered quite a bit. The back of the car too has been redesigned as the taillight now features a single-piece design. No major changes can be spotted on the side profile of the car in the version shared by the artist.

Furthermore, a black plastic cladding, silver-finished faux skid plates on front and back bumper and faux roof rails have also been included in the vehicle. These elements, if added in the actual version, will most certainly add to the visual appeal of the vehicle.

The vehicle comes with three engine options including 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit which can be mated with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearboxes, a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor that is made available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol which only comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then the upcoming version of the SUV will also be made available in India with all these options.

