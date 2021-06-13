Upcoming 2022 Lexus NX SUV Unveiled With New Hybrid Powertrain, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Japanese car manufacturer Lexus has unveiled the second generation of its popular SUV, NX. The previous generation NX has been one of the most successful products of the Lexus in the global market. When it came to introducing the second generation of the SUV, the company has gone with a subtle approach. Not going overboard with changes, Lexus has retained the basic essence of the NX design while adding sleek and modern design touches. Overall, the car looks impressive on the outside and comes loaded with features that will surely attract some attention.

Interiors

The cabin of the second generation Lexus NX gets a complete revamp. It now houses a brand-new dashboard design that is more driver-oriented similar to the LF-Z concept. Making its presence felt on the dash is a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes loaded with Lexus' latest software. The company also offers an option to upgrade to a 14-inch version of the infotainment screen.

Additionally, the NX gets a load of new convenience features that include a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps and wipers, wireless mobile charging, electric front seats, and a digital instrument cluster among many others.

In terms of the safety of the machine, the list of features on the new NX include ABS with EBD, traction and stability control, and front and rear parking sensors. The car also gets a blinds spot monitoring system that works in conjunction with the new Lexus E-Latch.

Engines

The new Lexus NX will be offered with four power terrain options that include 2 hybrid engines. The car gets a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine producing 279hp of power along with 430Nm of peak torque. The other 2.5-litre naturally aspirated option available on the NX has a capacity of 205 hp of maximum power coupled with 250Nm of torque.

The hybrid option of the car includes the NX350h and NX450h+. Both these variant use the 2.5-litre engine along with two electric motors to generate 242hp and 306hp, respectively. Lexus claims that hybrid cars have an electric-only range of 58km.

Lexus NX in India

If the presence of the previous version of the Lexus NX SUV in India is any indication, we can expect the company to bring this latest model to the Indian market. However, there has not been any word from Lexus yet.

