Upcoming 2022 Mahindra Bolero SUV to Get Safer With Dual Airbags in India

After ruling the hearts of Indian SUV lovers with its affordability and sturdy quality, Mahindra is all set to improve the safety aspect of its best-selling car Bolero. The vehicle was first launched back in 2000 and since then it has become a common sight on Indian roads. The built quality combined with the power delivery of the vehicle had made it an iconic SUV which remained with its owners for generations.

Now, after complying with the BS6 emission norms last year, Bolero will get some more changes in terms of safety and appearance. Reportedly, the SUV will accommodate airbags both on the driver and the passenger side. This move is in line with the government’s ruling to make dual airbags standard in every car. The addition of an airbag may prompt the manufacturer to make some minor changes in the interior of the car as earlier a grab handle occupied the space on the passenger side.

The 2022 Bolero will also be equipped with rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-lock braking) system with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and a speed alert system. Other features are manual air-conditioning, power steering, USB and AUX connectivity, power steering, semi-digital instrument cluster and keyless entry.

In terms of cosmetic changes, customers can expect a new dual-paint option and even a single-tone option. Earlier, Bolero was given a solid colour paint job of silver, brown, and white.

Bolero will still be powered with the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine which produces 75 horsepower with 210 Nm of torque. The mHawk75 engine also comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the Bolero still doesn’t get a four-wheel-drive variant.

The new Bolero is expected to be unveiled soon and customers can expect a slight increase in the prices. Since its launch twenty decades ago, Bolero has witnessed a hike of around 5 lakhs. The car which was first priced at Rs 4.98 in 2000 now costs between Rs 8.71 to Rs 9.70 lakhs.

