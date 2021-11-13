Upcoming 2022 Suzuki S-Cross Teased Ahead of Global Debut on November 25

Japanese automaker Suzuki is all set to unveil the new 2022 version of its popular SUV S-Cross. A new teaser of the car released by the company suggests that the vehicle is going to feature an LED headlamp setup inspired by the Ertiga. The teaser was shared on Suzuki's Italy social media pages where the company also gave a hint about the official premiere. The new-gen S-Cross is expected to make a global debut in Italy on November 25, followed by a launch during Christmas in Spain. The bookings and sale of the new vehicle will likely begin early next year

The new-gen S-Cross is expected to borrow the HEARTECT platform that was previously seen on the Ertiga. However, Suzuki is expected to make the platform stronger by using high tensile steel to make the platform stronger. The 2022 S Cross is expected to come loaded with features, this may also include some premium features that so far have been missing on this vehicle. The upcoming S-cross will be coming with tech-laden tech interiors and will have connected car tech.

The presence of features like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant System) along with autonomous emergency braking, park assist, cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control and others will surely make the S-Cross an attractive package.

But that’s not all, speculations suggest that this S-Cross could be Suzuki's next step towards electrification of its vehicle. The upcoming car could see the presence of major improvement in hybrid technology incorporated to get European emission norms. The mild-hybrid technology called the Suzuki Hybrid Vehicle System will be paired with the option of petrol engines.

The new S-cross is expected to come with two engine options that will include a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt system. The engine will be equipped with abilities to deliver up to 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm peak torque. Expected to arrive with Suzuki's AllGrip 4×4 drive system, the vehicle is likely to come with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission option.

Additionally, an option of a 1.4 L Boosterjet turbo engine (127bhp and 235Nm torque) could also be on the 2022 S-cross.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.