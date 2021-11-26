Upcoming 2024 Polestar 5 Design Teased Ahead of Debut - Here's All You Need to Know

Swedish electric car brand Polestar is here with the teaser of its upcoming offering Polestar 5. The design of the EV was unveiled in the company’s YouTube video series, “Precept: from Concept to Car”. The documentary follows the evolution of the Precept concept car towards the Polestar 5 – an electrified performance 4-door GT planned to debut in 2024.

The Polestar 5, which was confirmed in September, is a midsize hatchback targeted at competitors like the Porsche Taycan and the high-end Tesla Model S.

Polestar’s Precept EV concept car was announced in early 2020 as the vision of the company’s electric products. The concept obviously went over well, because the carmaker announced that it would be put into full production just months later.

As shown in the video, based on the fastback design with strong haunches, the Polestar 5 will pretty much look like the car that previews it, and the iconic Thor’s Hammer LED light signatures are still there as well.

There are several significant differences too, beginning with the doors, which open in a more conventional fashion than the Precept, which has rear suicide doors — this also revives the B-pillars. The concept’s side-view cams have been swapped with regular mirrors, and the distinctive LiDAR sensor pod and bonnet vent have now been removed. As per the concept, the latter functions as an integrated front wing to increase airflow over the hood.

The Polestar 5 continues with the concept’s full-width, inverted taillights with aerodynamic ducts, while the boot closure line has been altered to connect with the black piece in the bottom apron that retains the diffuser-like aspect.

Polestar did not disclose the technical details, and it does not seem like the automakers are going to do so in near future. We guess we will just have to wait a bit longer since it won’t be available until 2024 after the Polestar 3 and 4 SUVs emerge in 2022 and 2023.

