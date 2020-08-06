Upcoming All-New Audi RS Q8 SUV Bookings Open in India for Rs 15 Lakh

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Audi RS Q8. The fastest series production SUV on the Nürburgring, the Audi RS Q8 is offered with vast customization menu with regard to design and drive. The Audi RS Q8 can be booked with an initial amount of INR 15 Lakhs.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our fourth product launch for this year, the Audi RS Q8 is an epitome of performance and aggressive styling. With its twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV. We are seeing a great response to the Audi Q8, an SUV that we launched earlier this year; this prompted us to bring the Audi RS Q8 to India at the earliest.”

The most powerful SUV coupe from the Audi family, the new Audi RS Q8 is powered by a V8 twin turbo 4.0TFSI engine that propels the SUV from 0-100 in just 3.8 seconds.

Mr. Dhillon further added, “These are exciting times for Audi India with our cars roaring into India in rapid succession. This will be our fifth product launch in a span of 10 months and I am happy to say that this won’t be the only Q model launch in the next few months.”

Customers can book their Audi RS Q8 online from the comfort of their home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership.