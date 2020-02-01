Upcoming All-New Hyundai Creta Sketch Unveiled, to Debut at Auto Expo 2020

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto

Budget Highlights

  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Upcoming All-New Hyundai Creta Sketch Unveiled, to Debut at Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai has revealed the sketches of the upcoming new Creta which is set to break cover at the 2020 Auto Expo.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Upcoming All-New Hyundai Creta Sketch Unveiled, to Debut at Auto Expo 2020
Sketch of the upcoming Hyundai Creta. (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has released the design sketch of the upcoming all-new Hyundai Creta, which is expected to break cover at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, on February 6, 2020.

As per the sketches, we can see that the new Creta will get Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, flared wheel arches and body cladding along the sides to give it a tougher look.

While the exteriors have been confirmed, we are waiting for details on its interiors and powertrain to be revealed at the Expo. For buyers in China, Hyundai ix25, on which the new Creta SUV will be based on, comes at a price between 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). The starting price of the latest model is 4,000 Yuan lesser than the outgoing variants.

Hyundai-Creta-Sketch-2Sketch of the upcoming Hyundai Creta from the back. (Photo: Hyundai)

As per what’s known right now, The Hyundai Creta (ix25) sports an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with CVT (continuously variable transmission). CVT helps make the engine of the car more efficient. The current model of Hyundai Creta comes with 1.6-litre coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The front of the 2020 Hyundai Creta sports a bold grille. Another unique feature about the Hyundai ix25 is its split headlamp setup that is bordered with LED DRLs or day-light running lamps which is divided into three parts.

From the side, the ix25 sports sharp creases which give it somewhat look similar to the current model. The car comes powered with split-type tail lamps. As for the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks trendier as compared to the current model and the cabin is more equipped. The USP is the latest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that adorns the dashboard. The car also features a 360-degree camera system.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram