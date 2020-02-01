Upcoming All-New Hyundai Creta Sketch Unveiled, to Debut at Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has released the design sketch of the upcoming all-new Hyundai Creta, which is expected to break cover at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, on February 6, 2020.

As per the sketches, we can see that the new Creta will get Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, flared wheel arches and body cladding along the sides to give it a tougher look.

While the exteriors have been confirmed, we are waiting for details on its interiors and powertrain to be revealed at the Expo. For buyers in China, Hyundai ix25, on which the new Creta SUV will be based on, comes at a price between 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). The starting price of the latest model is 4,000 Yuan lesser than the outgoing variants.

Sketch of the upcoming Hyundai Creta from the back. (Photo: Hyundai)

As per what’s known right now, The Hyundai Creta (ix25) sports an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with CVT (continuously variable transmission). CVT helps make the engine of the car more efficient. The current model of Hyundai Creta comes with 1.6-litre coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The front of the 2020 Hyundai Creta sports a bold grille. Another unique feature about the Hyundai ix25 is its split headlamp setup that is bordered with LED DRLs or day-light running lamps which is divided into three parts.

From the side, the ix25 sports sharp creases which give it somewhat look similar to the current model. The car comes powered with split-type tail lamps. As for the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks trendier as compared to the current model and the cabin is more equipped. The USP is the latest 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that adorns the dashboard. The car also features a 360-degree camera system.

