Upcoming All-New Hyundai Creta SUV Mileage Revealed, More Than Kia Seltos

The countdown for the launch of the second generation of Hyundai Creta in India has begun. The Creta SUV will be available in the Indian market from March 17. The upcoming Hyundai Creta will debut with the same engine that powers Kia Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will also feature Kia Seltos' GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. According to a report, the Creta will be available in five trim levels – a total of 14 variants.

Hyundai Creta 2020 will come with three BS-VI compliant engine options: a 115hp, 1.5-litre Mpi petrol engine that will be available with 6-speed manual or an IVT automatic gearbox; a 115hp, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit that will come with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission automatic gearbox; and a 1.4-litre Kappa turbo-petrol engine that will be available only with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

According to the report, the upcoming Hyundai Creta with the 1.5-litre petrol engine will do a 16.8kpl with the manual gearbox and 17.1kpl with the CVT automatic. On the other hand, the Creta 2020 in the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol DCT configuration will do 16.8kpl. As for the diesel, the Creta AT will do 21.4kpl while the manual manages 18.3kpl fuel efficiency.

Comparing it with Kia Seltos’ figures, the report said that the upcoming Hyundai Creta is certified with better fuel efficiency across all configurations. However, the detailed specifications are yet to be released. Hyundai's decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in the wake of stiff competition by new players like Kia Seltos and MG Hector that have been leading the car’s sales since its launch.

Hyundai has added features including Drive Mode Select (Eco, Comfort and Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand and Mud) that deliver the Ultimate Driving Experience on the Creta. The new Creta will be available in 10 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry) including 2 Dual Tone (Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black) options. Bookings for the new Hyundai Creta have been opened, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000.