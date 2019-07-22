Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Upcoming All-New Hyundai i10 Rendered, Gets design Inspiration from Verna

The previous-generation Hyundai i10 came with subtle changes in the Indian market including the rear window which was widened to make the cabin freer.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Upcoming All-New Hyundai i10 Rendered, Gets design Inspiration from Verna
Render of the upcoming Hyundai i10 (Image source: Auto Bild)
Loading...

Hyundai is inching closer to the global launch of the new i10, which has been spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage several times in India and Europe. After squinting at these spy shots, Auto Bild has jotted down the details and have come out with a render of the new car suggesting what it might look like when it finally arrives in the flesh.

A fleeting glimpse on the rather realistic render suggests that it falls perfectly in line with Hyundai’s new design language. Point in case are elements such as the large cascading grille that can be seen in most of Hyundai’s new cars. In addition to this, the new i10 ships with additional bumpers that houses a pair of small fog lamps.

Render of the upcoming Hyundai i10 (Image source: Auto Bild) Render of the upcoming Hyundai i10 (Image source: Auto Bild)

The previous-generation Hyundai i10 came with subtle changes in the Indian market including the rear window which was widened to make the cabin freer. The overall silhouette of the car has been retained, but considering what the current rivals demand, the car could carry a bunch of upgrades in its holster.

At its launch, the Hyundai i10 will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Swift which majorly disrupted the former’s sales. Speaking of the upgrades, Hyundai is expected to feature a new dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system.

The car will be BS-Vi compliant and Hyundai is also likely to offer an AMT transmission similar to the Santo AMT.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram