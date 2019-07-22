Upcoming All-New Hyundai i10 Rendered, Gets design Inspiration from Verna

Hyundai is inching closer to the global launch of the new i10, which has been spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage several times in India and Europe. After squinting at these spy shots, Auto Bild has jotted down the details and have come out with a render of the new car suggesting what it might look like when it finally arrives in the flesh.

A fleeting glimpse on the rather realistic render suggests that it falls perfectly in line with Hyundai’s new design language. Point in case are elements such as the large cascading grille that can be seen in most of Hyundai’s new cars. In addition to this, the new i10 ships with additional bumpers that houses a pair of small fog lamps.

Render of the upcoming Hyundai i10 (Image source: Auto Bild)

The previous-generation Hyundai i10 came with subtle changes in the Indian market including the rear window which was widened to make the cabin freer. The overall silhouette of the car has been retained, but considering what the current rivals demand, the car could carry a bunch of upgrades in its holster.

At its launch, the Hyundai i10 will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Swift which majorly disrupted the former’s sales. Speaking of the upgrades, Hyundai is expected to feature a new dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system.

The car will be BS-Vi compliant and Hyundai is also likely to offer an AMT transmission similar to the Santo AMT.