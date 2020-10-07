Upcoming All-New Land Rover Defender Lands on Indian Shores Ahead of Launch on October 15

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is all set to launch its premium Land Rover Defender SUV in India on October 15, 2020. The first batch of the iconic SUV has arrived at the Jawarharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai. While JLR India had earlier planned to launch the Defender in India in June this year, now the digital launch event is slated on October 15.

New Land Rover Defender.The icon has arrived in India.Witness the launch at ‘The World Of Defender’, on 15th October 2020, 7:30 p.m. onwards. A unique and immersive digital experience that celebrates everything that is Defender.Register your interest: https://t.co/vykxwA4rFp pic.twitter.com/RqvbaqEIgz — Land Rover India (@landroverindia) October 6, 2020

The SUV will be offered with both body styles that include the short wheelbase 90 (3-door) and a longer wheelbase 110 (5-door). The bookings for the Land Rover Defender had been opened towards the end of September. The pricing of the car starts at Rs 69.99 for the 90 (3-door) version and the 110 (5-door) version is priced at 76.57 lakh.

Both the models have been shipped in via the CBU (Complete Body Unit) route and will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, belting 292 max bhp and have 300hp and 400Nm of torque outputs. The Defender will be offered in five variants across the 90 and 110 bodies – Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. It also gets customisable seating options and accessory packs.

The SUV is a modern 4x4 tracing its lineage of over 70 years back to the original Land Rover.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, marked the launch as a significant milestone for the entire Indian auto industry. He said that the carmaker enjoys a “legendary cult status across the globe” and India will get to witness such genius.