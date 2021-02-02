Upcoming All-new Tata Safari Variants Explained: Know Engine Specs, Features of SUV Here

The all-new Tata Safari is set to hit the Indian market this February. Previously shown at the Auto Expo 2020 as the Gravitas Concept, the SUV will open bookings from February 4, Thursday. The MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 are said to be the main competitors of the new flagship of Tata Motors. The car comes with the same engine as that of the Harrier. However, the roofline has been modified to make the interiors airier.

Tata Safari Features:

Engine: The same 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine has been embedded into the Safari as the Harrier. With 350 Nm of peak torque, the engine is capable of producing 170 PS of max power. The vehicle also comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Layouts: The SUV has two seating layouts. First is a 6 seat layout consisting of four captain seats in the first two rows and a double bench seat in the third row. Another one is a 7 seat layout which consists of two captain seats in the front row, a three-seat bench in the second row and a two-seat bench in the third row.

Interior: The major change one can observe in the car from Harrier is a higher roofline. Tata Motors has opted to raise the roofline of the all-new Safari to make the interiors airier.

Price and variants: The estimated price of the SUV is between Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 21.25 lakh and the vehicle is being offered in six variants which are XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+.

If you are planning to buy the vehicle and are confused with the variants, here is a brief description of them to help you analyse better.

XE: The XE variant comes with dual front airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, rollover mitigation, traction control, rear disc brakes, rear parking sensors, central locking, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, projector headlights, Daytime Running Lamps and roof rails as standard. The variant will also provide you with a boss mode which will enable you to move the front passenger seat forward from the rear.

XM: The vehicle comes with three driving modes which are Eco, City and Sports. For the entertainment lovers, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system has also been added to the vehicle which is connected to 4 speakers and 2 tweeters.

XT: This variant comes with some premium and convenience features like a soft-touch dashboard with anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain top layer, automatic climate control, LED Daytime Running Lamps, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electrically foldable outside rearview mirrors, rear armrest with cup holder, mood lighting, etc. It also has an infotainment system and iRA connected car technology.

XT+: The variant offers the same features and equipment as that of the XT. The only thing which you find extra is the panoramic sunroof.

XZ: The features of XZ includes Xenon HID projector headlamps, cornering function for the fog lamps, terrain response with three modes (Normal, Rough and Wet), etc. The touchscreen infotainment system of the model has been upgraded to an 8.8-inch unit with 4 speakers, 4 tweeters, 1 subwoofer and an amplifier.

XZ+: This is the top-end variant of the Safari and is equipped with similar features of XZ. A panoramic sunroof is the only add on which you will notice. Also, this is the only variant which can be opted with captain seats for the second-row.