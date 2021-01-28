Upcoming All-New Tata Safari vs Old Model - What Has Changed: Design, Features and More

Tata has finally dropped the wraps on the upcoming Safari SUV. The Safari badge is largely responsible for establishing the SUV culture in India back in the time when it was introduced. And in its current avatar, Tata has equipped for firepower to make the argument fool-proof, or has it? Hence here is how the last iteration of Safari goes up against the new one on paper.

Monocoque Over Body on Frame

The previous Safari was based on an X2 body-on-frame platform that also underpinned models including Aria and Hexa. While the chassis proved to be potent off the tarmac, its highway manners were somewhat satisfactory to say the least. This has been fixed in the new model that comes with Land Rover’s D8-derived monocoque platform. The handling is expected to be more tied down, just like the Harrier, which it is based on.

More Powerful Engine

The new Safari utilises an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that outputs 170PS and 350Nm of torque. While it's more powerful than the older Safari’s 156PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, the new one falls short in terms of torque. The base variants of the Safari Storme came with a lower-spec 140PS/320Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine.

In terms of transmission options, the Safari will come with a 6-speed automatic transmission, which will be sold alongside the 6-speed manual variant. It also utilises a completely different drivetrain as the new one spins its front wheels rather than the rear.

Also Watch:

Rear-Wheel-Driver over All-Wheel-Drive

The older Safari had grounded popularity for its off-roading prowess. It came with an optional four-wheel drivetrain. It also fared pretty well off the beaten path if driven by sensible hands. However, the new one, which will initially come with a front-wheel drivetrain, will be more suitable for mild off-roading.

However, it should also be noted that the new iteration comes with ESP-based off-road modes to play with. Tata could introduce an all-wheel-drive variant if demand persists as the platform is capable of taking up an AWD system.