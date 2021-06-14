Upcoming Audi e-Tron EV Starts Reaching Dealerships Ahead of Launch in India, Check Pictures

Audi e-tron is the German automaker's next big release in the Indian automobile market, and it has recently begun to arrive at numerous dealerships in the country The e-tron would be Audi's first electric car in India, competing directly with the Mercedes-Benz EQC, which was released late last year, as well as the Jaguar I-Pace, which was released earlier this year.

The Audi e-tron has been a much-anticipated EV in the Indian luxury automobile market, and for an excellent purpose. Audi has been teasing the e-tron here for a while now, and it has created quite a stir. In foreign markets, the e-tron has performed successfully, with the Germans selling 17,641 units in the first half of 2020.

Specifications

The e-tron SUV received an upgrade late last year, adding a second onboard charger. The e-tron is powered by a 71.2 kWh battery pack and can accelerate to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds and top out at 190 kmph. The car's stated per-charge range is between 282 and 340 kilometers, depending on parameters such as passengers, topography, and driving habits — all of which are relevant for any electric car.

It will have a 95-kWh battery pack as well as two electric motors, one for each axle. In standard mode, the SUV will produce 330 horsepower and 561 Nm of torque. But, in Sport mode, the electric SUV produce 396.5 horsepower and 664 Nm of peak torque. The e-Tron SUV will take approximately 10 hours to charge using a 9.6 kW charger, as per Audi. A 150-kW fast charger, on the other hand, will recharge the battery up to 80% in about thirty minutes.

Design

Inside, the e-tron has a futuristic-looking interior with few physical switches and controls, like those used in new-age ultra-luxury automobiles and SUVs. It employs two huge touchscreen displays that are angled towards the driver. A multi-function steering wheel, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof are among the additional significant interior features of the battery-powered SUV.

Image Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here