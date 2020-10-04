Upcoming Audi Q2 Bookings Open at Rs 2 Lakh, Brand's Most Affordable Car in India Yet

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has commenced bookings for the Audi Q2 in India for an amount of Rs 2 lakh. The bookings for the upcoming SUV can be done on Audi’s website as well as Audi’s dealerships across India. Once launched, the Audi Q2 will be the most affordable offering from the German automaker in India and will pretty much have no competition in the market. This is due to the fact that the Q2 is smaller in size than the likes of the BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

To give you an idea about the size of the Audi Q2, the upcoming SUV measures 4,191mm in length, 1,794mm in width, 1,508mm in height and has a wheelbase that spans 2,601mm. The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, measures 4,300mm in length, 1790mm in width and 1,635mm in height and has a wheelbase that spans 2,610mm.

As for the price, the Audi Q2 is expected to cost Rs 35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the Audi Q2. Our fifth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. I am confident that young buyers who want to join the Audi family early on will be amazed by the performance of this car. As an introductory offer, we are rolling out a ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that includes a 5 year Comprehensive Service Package with Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance.”

The Audi Q2 coming to India is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that comes along with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This engine is expected to have an output of 190 ho and 320 Nm and be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Also Watch:

Recently, Audi has updated Q2 internationally. However, India could be getting the pre-facelift model launched in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.