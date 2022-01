2022 Audi Q7 India Launch Date Confirmed For February 3, Bookings Already Open

Audi India has finally announced February 3 as the launch date for the updated Q7 in India. The German luxury carmaker made the announcement via a social media post. Once it does arrive, the Q7 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Volvo XC60, even though it has the advantage of two extra seats. Not too long ago, Audi had announced the commencement of bookings for the next-gen Audi Q7 in India. The Audi Q7 can be booked at an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “After nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering – the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today. The Audi Q7 has always been loved by customers for its sheer magnanimous road presence and its versatile performance - on and off the road. With the Audi Q7 we are now taking this up a notch with a new design and features. I am confident that the Audi Q7 will continue to be loved by existing and potential customers who want to join the Audi family.”

The Audi Q7 gets features such as Adaptive Air Suspension, Audi Drive Select, quattro all-wheel drive, driver-assist aids like Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree-view camera and Lane departure warning. It gets the Matrix LED Headlamps and Rear LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators in the front and rear. Comfort features viz. 4-Zone air conditioning, Air Ionizer & Aromatization, Contour ambient lighting with 30 colors, B&O Premium 3D Sound System amongst others are also offered.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

The new Audi Q7 will be available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. Customers can book the Audi Q7 online from the comfort of their home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership.

Also Watch:

Audi India had also recently achieved a 101 percent growth in sales for 2021. The brand witnessed a healthy sales figure of 3,293 retail units. The uptick was propelled by the five electric cars – the Audi e-Tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT and the petrol-powered Q-range along with A-sedans. In 2021, nine new models were launched including five models under the e-tron brand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.