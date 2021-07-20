Upcoming Audi RS3 Hatchback, Sedan Unveiled Globally, to Go on Sale in August

Audi has unveiled whole new design aesthetics, technology, and powertrain upgrades for its newest generation of RS3. The automobile will be available in both sedan and hatchback forms and will go on sale in the UK in August.

The car can do 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 290kmph. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system.

Specs The car gets a 2.5-litre, five-cylinder turbocharged engine, which has been awarded International Engine of the Year nine times in a row, reappears for the new model. It transmits 400hp to both axles using a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, just like the RS3's bigger RS Q3 brother.

The new RS3 is said to accelerate “even faster from low ranges” than its predecessor, thanks to 500Nm of torque available from 2,250-5,600rpm. Its maximum power output is also available throughout a broader rpm range.

Audi also emphasizes the “unrivalled sound” provided by the engine's unique 1-2-4-5-3 cylinder firing order, with a new noise-control flap in the exhaust opening at various points in the rev range, depending on the driving mode chosen, and a selectable RS sports exhaust accessible for an “enhanced” engine note.

The torque splitter mechanism, which replaces the old car's rear differential and consists of a set of electronically controlled multi-disc clutches to better distribute power across the back axle, is new for the third generation RS3. In addition to minimizing understeer during severe cornering, the new technology enables "controlled drifts" in RS Torque Rear mode by transferring up to 1,750Nm of torque to each rear wheel as needed.

DesignThe RS version of Audi's family hatchback, as is customary, distinguishes itself through additional air intakes, unique performance wheels, a bigger exhaust, and more aggressive design elements.

Audi has attempted to separate the RS3 from the standard A3 for this generation by providing the sporty vehicle with a distinctive front-end appearance that includes a contrasting black grille surround (either matt or gloss) that extends into the headlight clusters. The headlight clusters themselves are offered as matrix LED units with darkened bezels as an alternative. The side skirts, wing mirrors, rear diffuser, and, alternatively, the roof are all painted in black.

Inside,the main layout of the vehicle is retained, but with a variety of designs, flourishes to highlight the RS3's performance qualities. The instrument panel, for example, is constructed of carbon fibre, and the sports seats may be covered in Nappa leather with black, red, or green contrasting stitching.

