Upcoming Bajaj Dominar 400 Spotted Ahead of Launch in India - Here's What we Know So Far

Despite having no direct rival, Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of a new Dominar 400 motorcycle in the Indian two-wheeler market. After being spied on several times in the past, a new video of the more touring-friendly Dominar 400 is doing rounds on the Internet. Bajaj Dominar 400 is likely to be launched in the Indian market in the coming few days and the bike was spotted at a company dealership recently.

Dino’s Vault posted the first exclusive walkaround and review video of the new 2022 Bajaj Dominar 400. Going by the new visuals, the bike sports a range of new touring-oriented accessories such as a large flyscreen at the front, handguards, pillion backrest and a luggage rack among others. Additionally, the luggage rack which is mounted at the tail section also has a provision for the hard case pannier bags which are likely to be offered by the manufacturer. Other than the new set of accessories, another key update could be connectivity features, the current model has an LCD speedometer, but is bereft of a dedicated connectivity platform. The addition of such features/accessories will make the Dominar 400 a better touring motorcycle.

Apart from these, there may not be any other tweaks on the bike. The engine is likely to remain the same as the existing model which is powered by a 373.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor. It can generate 40PS and 35Nm of total output and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties will continue to be handled by the same 43mm USD forks at the front and a multi-step adjustable monoshock. The two-wheeler is equipped with a slipper clutch, which ensures smooth gearshifts during fast deceleration and also enhances the longevity of the transmission. The braking system comprises 320 mm and 230 mm disc at front and rear, respectively, while a Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The wheel/tyre specifications will remain unchanged, the bike will have 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with 110/70 tyre at the front and a 150/60 tyre at the rear.

The present model of the Dominor retails at Rs 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the new iteration is expected to cost upwards of Rs 2.12 lakh and with the addition of the new touring kit, the cost may go up approximately by Rs 7,000 – Rs 8,000.

