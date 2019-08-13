Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 Spotted at Dealership with Neon Paint Scheme - Watch Video

The smallest Pulsar in Bajaj’s stable has been reportedly spotted in one of the dealerships in India. The upcoming Bajaj 125-cc was snapped with neon paint scheme after reports cited that the company will price it at Rs 66,586.

From what the video suggests, the new 125-cc offering resembles its elder sibling Pulsar 150 Neon with the conventional headlamp with position lamps, clip-on handlebar, semi-digital instrument cluster single-piece seat and a single unit grab rail. We expect the bike to arrive in one colour schemes including blue-grey paint scheme.

The bike is reportedly powered by a 125cc, air-cooled carburettor engine that puts out 13bhp and 11.4 Nm of torque. The suspension set up consists of telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged dual shocks at the rear. Stopping power on the motorcycle comes with the disc up front and drum at the rear. Unlike its 150-cc elder sibling, the Pulsar 125 seems to get a Combined Braking System instead of a Single Channel ABS.

The motorcycle will lock horns with the likes of commuters including hero glamour FI and the Honda CB Shine SP.

