Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 Teaser Video Released, Launch on October 28

After a handful of spy shots and a few internally sourced news, Bajaj has finally put released a teaser of the upcoming Pulsar 250. The teaser suggests that the motorcycle sports a semi-naked fairing hinting that the upcoming model could be the Pulsar 250F, which would likely be joined by its streetfighter sibling the Pulsar 250.

The teaser has confirmed multiple details about the motorcycle that were speculated with the spy shots. Starting with the headlight, the motorcycle gets fully LED units along with LED DRLs. There is a fully digital instrument cluster and the motorcycle will come with a split seat and foldable mirrors that will be mounted on the sharp slender semi-fairing. The motorcycle is expected to get raised clip-on handlebars, similar to that of the Pulsar RS200.

Also Watch:

In terms of cycle parts, the Pulsar 250F will come with disc brakes at both ends and the alloy wheel design resembles the NS200 and RS200. It will come with a side-mounted exhaust end car and the engine is expected to be air- or an oil-cooled units that will feature Bajaj’s patented VVA system for the first time. The official launch for Pulsar 250 is due on October 28, and we expect Bajaj to treat us to a few more teasers before that. Stay tuned.

