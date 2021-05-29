Upcoming BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Spotted Doing Tests in Germany, Gets Unique Design

BMW fans have long been waiting for the launch of its first electric scooter and while the automaker is yet to make an announcement about the launch timeline, the expected BMW CE 04 electric scooter was spotted during its trial runs in Germany. Multiple leaked pictures from the trial were shared online by users. This expected upcoming electric scooter is reported to be based on the BMW Definition CE 04 Concept that was unveiled at the EICMA in November last year.

And the recent pictures suggest that the design of the scooter is very similar to the concept version. However, there were some subtle cosmetic changes to the design which are expected to feature on the final production model of the awaited electric scooter.

DesignAccording to the leaks that have been shared by decoches blogspot, the BMW CE-04 gets a stylish futuristic design. The front of the electric scooter sports bulky wide design housing the V-shaped LED headlamp and multiple angular lines running across the front panel. The driving stance of the scooter reminds of a cruiser bike with low flung seats, forward set foot pegs and a raised handlebar aimed for a relaxed riding position. The battery pack of the vehicle appears to be housed under the seats.

FeaturesThe BMW CE-04 is expected to be launched loaded with features offering convenience. The leaks showcase a massive 10.5-inch TFT console panel that is expected to house various connectivity options including Bluetooth, phone, music and navigation control. Other features that are expected to be offered with the CE-04 include keyless operations and wireless charging for mobile devices.

Expected specificationBMW has not still given any hint about the battery capacity and the motor powering this electric scooter. However, according to rushlane.com, we can expect the CE-04 to get a mid-range electric motor with a belt-driven system instead of a wheel-based BLDC hub motors that are currently being offered on contemporary e-scooters. Suspension duties are likely to be performed by a pair of telescopic front forks and offset mono-shock at the read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here