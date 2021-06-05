Upcoming BMW i4 Electric Sedan Unveiled Globally, Gets 590 Km Range on Single Charge

Luxury carmaker BMW has revealed its latest all-electric sedan named i4. The swanky four-wheeler has an all-new flexible architecture and is powered by the fifth generation of BMW’s electric eDrive. If all goes well, the German automobile brand’s latest offering will hit the road in the later part of this year. Till now, no details regarding the price of the car have been revealed.

As per a report in Carwale, the BMW i4 will come in two variants. The range-topping model of the car is M50 which comes with a massive 400kW power unit that can generate 536bhp of power and 795 Nm torque. On one charge, the car can cover a distance of 510 kilometres under the WLTP cycle. The all-wheel-drive layout of the vehicle also helps it in going from 0-100 in 3.9 seconds. The DC fast-charging capacity of 200kW can charge the M50 for 164 kilometres in 10 minutes.

The other variant of the car is eDrive40, which comes with a 250kW power unit that has the capacity to produce 336bhp of power and 430 Nm of torque. The car can cover a distance of 590 kilometres on a single charge. This model also has the RWD setup like the BMWs of yore. The eDrive40 can go from 0-100 in 5.7 seconds. This model too has the DC fast-charging capacity of 200kW, because of which the car can be charged to 140 kilometres in just 10 minutes. Both variants of BMW i4 have a battery pack capacity of 83.9 kWh.

The luxury vehicle gives buyers the choice for leather upholstery personalisation and is a home to sophisticated elements like Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, full suite of driver-assist hardware, ambient lighting among other things. The BMW i4 M50also includes adaptive M suspension, M Sport braking system, optional 20-inch M light-alloy and a variable sport steering. In the cabin, the buyers can also expect wide-screen BMW Curved Display, fully digital 12.3-inch infotainment and 14.9-inch driver’s display.

