Upcoming Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter to be Launched on December 2 in India

Bounce is all set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Infinity, on 02 December 2021. Bookings for purchase begins the same day and deliveries are slated for early next year. This scooter can be booked at a nominal amount of Rs 499.

‘Battery as a service’ option – the first of its kind in the Indian market, where customers will also have an option to purchase Bounce Infinity at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce’s extensive battery-swapping network to be on the move. Customers will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s swapping network.

Customers will also have the option to purchase this smart electric scooter along with the battery pack. The Bounce Infinity will boast a smart, removable Li-ion battery, which customers will be able to remove and charge as per their convenience and requirement.

Bounce had acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about US$7 million in 2021. As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. The state-of-the-art plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India. Bounce has set aside US $100 million to be invested in the EV business over the next one year.

