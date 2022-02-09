Upcoming Citroen C3 Spied in India with New Grey Paint Job; Likely to Rival Tata Punch on Launch

French automaker Citroen is all set to expand its India portfolio with the launch of the new Citroen C3 micro SUV. Citroen’s new offering, which is currently in its final testing phase, is expected to hit dealerships across the country in the next couple of months. While the company has not divulged much information about the design and specification of what the automaker calls a car ‘Made in India for Indians’, an uncamouflaged test mule of the C3 in a new shade of grey was recently spied testing on Indian roads.

As per Rush Lane, Suhail Rasheed, an automotive enthusiast, recently caught sight of a new grey Citroen C3 bereft of any camouflage plying on the roads in Tamil Nadu. This the second sighting of the upcoming vehicle, which was spied in black and white dual-tone colour earlier last month. The new 2022 C3 enters a segment wherein it will rival other high selling models like the Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis among others when launched.

The new C3 is built on the Common Modular Platform (CMP), which has been significantly localised for India, with over 90 percent of components to be supplied locally. The vehicle, in the first impression, almost looks identical to its global variant that hit the Indian market in September last year.

As per the spy shots of the dual-tone black and white unit of the C3, the front design sports a two-slat chrome grille that houses the LED DRLs near the bonnet and the split headlamp clusters positioned under them. The sides of C3 feature plastic cladding, while simple roof rails and lift-type door handles matching the colour of the exteriors enhance its sporty side profile.

With the extension of the plastic cladding, the new C3's rear design is dominated by a chunky bonnet sporting the Citroen logo, rectangular wraparound tail lamps, bumper-mounted number plate recess further accentuate the sporty look.

The automaker has not yet revealed its interior images and details; however, it is anticipated to feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The compact SUV may also have a digital instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. Furthermore, its CMP base will reportedly give one of the best leg-room offerings in the segment.

The global spec C3 exhibits a wheelbase of 2,540 mm, ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 10m allowing easy manoeuvrability of the car even in tight spaces.

Also Watch:

Although the automaker is yet to reveal exact engine specifications, the report further cited that the new C3 will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine tuned to deliver an output of 130 bhp. The unit is likely to be offered with a choice between a five-speed manual and a seven-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.