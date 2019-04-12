Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Gets 4-Star Euro NCAP Crash Test Rating

The Citroen C5 Aircross and Range Rover Evoque have successfully passed, with flying colours, the European Evaluation crash tests program for New Car Models (Euro NCAP), each vehicle obtaining 5 stars. Note however that the French SUV only manages this result in its "security pack" configuration mode.It's the Range Rover Evoque that takes the lead with the highest rating, with an excellent score of 94% regarding protection of adults. The Evoque also got 87% for child safety, 73% for all the safety assistance offered and 72% for pedestrian protection.As for the Citroen C5 Aircross equipped with an optional "security pack," including a radar system for detecting cyclists and obstacles, it got 89% for the protection of adults and 86% for that of children onboard.The Citroen C5 Aircross also scored 82% for its total safety assistance and 67% for pedestrian protection. Without this pack, the SUV only got a 4-star crash test rating with a score of just 58% for pedestrian safety.