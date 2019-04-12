English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Gets 4-Star Euro NCAP Crash Test Rating
The Citroen C5 Aircross equipped with an optional 'security pack', including a radar system for detecting cyclists and obstacles, it got 89% for the protection of adults and 86% for that of children onboard.
An image from the Euro NCAP crash test of the Citroën C5 Aircross. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Citroen C5 Aircross and Range Rover Evoque have successfully passed, with flying colours, the European Evaluation crash tests program for New Car Models (Euro NCAP), each vehicle obtaining 5 stars. Note however that the French SUV only manages this result in its "security pack" configuration mode.
It's the Range Rover Evoque that takes the lead with the highest rating, with an excellent score of 94% regarding protection of adults. The Evoque also got 87% for child safety, 73% for all the safety assistance offered and 72% for pedestrian protection.
As for the Citroen C5 Aircross equipped with an optional "security pack," including a radar system for detecting cyclists and obstacles, it got 89% for the protection of adults and 86% for that of children onboard.
The Citroen C5 Aircross also scored 82% for its total safety assistance and 67% for pedestrian protection. Without this pack, the SUV only got a 4-star crash test rating with a score of just 58% for pedestrian safety.
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
