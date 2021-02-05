Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Variant, Features Revealed - Here's All You Need to Know

Ahead of its launch in March 2021, the India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross SUVhas been revealed by the company earlier this week. The car will be locally assembled at the company's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, making it the first product of the French carmaker's in India. The company has revealed the details regarding its engine, colour and other specifications. The C5 Aircross will be available in two variants in India, namely, Feel and Shine. However, the variants do not have much difference.

Here is all you need to know in each trim of the C5 Aircross:

Features:

The Citroen C5 Aircross Feel will come with the exterior features including the black upper grille, halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear fog lamps, LED tail lamps and integrated spoiler. The interiors of the variant include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with android auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, grained leather/cloth upholstery, powered driver’s seat, 6-way adjustable front passenger seat, keyless entry and go, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, hands-free parking, etc.

The exterior and interior features of Citroen C5 Aircross Shine is almost similar to that of the Citroen C5 Aircross Feel. The only addition the car has got is a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and hands-free tailgate opening

Engine:

A 2.0-litre diesel engine has been provided to both the variants of the Citroen C5 Aircross. The four-cylinder oil burner of 1997 cc is capable of producing 174 bhp at 3750 rpm. The peak torque is achieved at400 Nm with2000 rpm. The engine will also come along with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Dimensions:

The model measures 4,500 mm in length, 2,099 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car is of 2,730mm and will come in a 5-seater configuration only.

Colours: There are seven colour options provided to the buyers of C5 Aircross including three dual-tone finishes with the black roof: Pearl White + White with black roof, Cumulus Grey + Grey with black roof, Tijuca Blue + Blue with black roof, Perla Nera Black.

Launch:

Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to launch sometime in March 2021.