Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Unveiled in India, Gets 2.0-Litre Diesel Engine with Auto Gearbox

French automobile giant Citroen has officially unveiled the C5 Aircross SUV in India today. The SUV will be assembled in India at the company's Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur plant. The C5 Aircross gets only a 2.0-litre diesel engine option that delivers 177PS of output and 400Nm of torque and is teamed up with an 8-speed automatic gearbox only.

The premium 5-seater SUV has DRLs on either side, dual-beam headlamps, and an upright tailgate with split LED tail lamps. To enhance the look of the vehicle, red accents have been used all over the car. In terms of interior, the C5 Aircross SUV is equipped with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless smartphone charging. What makes this care more luxurious is the heating and massage function on the front seats.

The upcoming C5 Aircross is also top-notch when it comes to safety. The SUV is equipped with a safety kit that contains multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors.

Since C5 Aircross has quite a few premium features, it is certain that it will not be one of the easily affordable cars. Most likely the price of the vehicle will start from Rs 25 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The other important thing about the car is that it may only be available in a single variant for now.