Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass Spec Comparison: Exterior, Cabin, Engine and More

Citroen is all set to debut in India with its first model, the C5 Aircross. Our first drive experience can be found by clicking these words, where we came back thoroughly impressed with the French manufacturer's opening act. In the domestic market, the C5 Aircross will go up against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Compass. Hence, before Citroen reveals the price of the car in India, here's how it fairs against the Jeep Compass in on paper.

Citroen C5 Aircross Exterior

The first thing you notice as soon as you look at the Citroen C5 Aircross is how premium it looks. There is a large connected chrome grille upfront that neatly integrates with the LED DRLs and the Citroen's logo. Elements like sculpted hood, large air intakes done with brushed silver touch, and multi layered grille gives it a very unique road presence. At the side are 18-inch two tone diamond cut alloys, interesting use of body cladding and roof rails while the rear gets a spoiler, dual chrome exhaust pipes and large wraparound taillamps with four-element rectangular lights.

Jeep Compass. (Image source: Jeep)

Jeep Compass Exterior

The latest version comes in a darker shade of green, more on the lines of military green. It has revamped headlamps, a seven-slat grille refreshed with honeycomb-like inserts, new front bumper and spanking new 18-inch alloy wheels that are expected to enhance its visual appeal. It has new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. There are no major updates to the rear and side profiles of the SUV.

Citroen C5 Aircross cabin. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Citroen C5 Aircross Interiors

As soon as you step inside the cabin of the C5 Aircross, you realize why the brand has been emphasizing on comfort. You will notice large padded leather seats done in charcoal grey colour. In fact the whole theme inside is a combination of various shades of grey. The dashboard layout in itself is neat with not many buttons. You see dual layered AC vents for a better air throw, both side flat steering wheel and a central tunnel with unique and sharp looking gear lever (which for me is a stand out design).

Jeep Compass. (Image source: Jeep)

Jeep Compass Interiors

To make it more desirable, special attention has been paid to the interiors. The dashboard has been given a facelift to hold a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The knobs for climate control and push start-stop buttons have been placed in a more convenient position. The three-spoke steering wheel comes with an upgraded instrument panel. Apart from the soft dual-tone leather upholstery, there is more storage space in the central console.

Citroen C5 Aircross 8-speed auto gearbox. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Citroen C5 Aircross Features

Feature wise, the C5 Aircross is loaded to the brim with equipment like a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free electric tailgate, a 12.3-inch customizable TFT instrument display, panoramic sunroof among others. I liked really liked the toggle switches, while the touch buttons on the infotainment system takes some time to get used to. Also the fact that it’s a CKD unit, everything in the car is left mounted, right from push button start to engine hood opener and stuff.

Jeep Compass. (Image source: Jeep)[/caption]

Jeep Compass Features

The 2021 Jeep Compass will be equipped with six airbags, anti-lock braking system, including rainy brake support, along with electronic stability program, brake assist, terrain modes, hill assist and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The model has scored five stars at the Australian NCAP crash test, which attests to its safety. It also has its own smartphone application to help you track the vehicle location, and alert you in case of theft.

Citroen C5 Aircross Engine

Citroen is it playing safe for their 1st innings in India and is not going all out in terms of engine options. There's only a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 177 bhp and 400 Nm of output and gets a sole 8-speed auto gearbox.

Jeep Compass Engine

Indian customers can select from 11 front-wheel-drive (4x2) variants available across Sport, Longitude, Limited (O), Model ‘S’ trims and also the 80th Anniversary Edition. All front-wheel-drive variants will offer a choice of two proven BS-VI compliant powertrains – 2.0-litre, 172 PS, 350 Nm, turbo-diesel (Multijet II) and the 1.4-litre 163 PS, 250 Nm, turbo-petrol (Multiair). The New Compass will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed Manual and 7-speed DDCT transmission, newly introduced in the Sport (petrol variant) by popular customer demand.

Three All-wheel Drive (AWD) variants, with the legendary Jeep Active Drive and Jeep SelecTerrain® 4x4 system, will be available with the combination of 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with the 9-speed automatic transmission, across three trims - Limited (O), Model ‘S’ and the 80th Anniversary Edition. Cruise Control is offered as a standard feature in all 9-speed automatic, AWD variants.