Upcoming Electric Cars to Launch in India: Tata Nexon, MG ZS, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
The GST Council recently announced a tax cut on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent that will benefit the upcoming electric vehicles in India.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
The Indian automotive market is abuzz with electric vehicles and many manufacturers have planned to launch their electric cars in the coming days. The GST Council recently announced a GST cut on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent and for electric chargers from 18 percent to 5 percent as well. Combined with the FAME II scheme, the GST cuts will benefit electric vehicles exponentially as far as their pricing goes, making them a worthy deal for the Indian buyers. While Hyundai recently launched the Kona Electric, India's first proper electric SUV, Tata soon opened the bookings for the Tigor Electric for the private buyers. We have compiled a list of the upcoming electric cars in India including the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, MG eZS and more-
[caption id="attachment_2413211" align="alignnone" width="875"] MG ZS Electric SUV. (Image source: MG)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2336533" align="alignnone" width="875"] Milind Soman and Ankita with the Tata Nexon EV. (Image source: YouTube/Tata Motors Electric Mobility)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1996949" align="alignnone" width="875"] Electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seen on test. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com) [/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2426885" align="alignnone" width="875"] Nissan Leaf. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)[/caption]
