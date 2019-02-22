Upcoming Electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Could Cost Less Than Rs 7 Lakh in India - Report

We recently witnessed the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India and now, the largest automaker in India, plans to launch its all-electric Wagon R at an attractive price point. According to media reports, Maruti will most likely launch the Wagon R EV under the 7 lakh price bracket. The price is said to include subsidies provided to all-electric hybrid vehicles under the FAME vehicles scheme. As per the current structure, Maruti's all-electric Wagon R could see a subsidy up to 1.3 lakh (approximately), which could further see a revision once FAME 2 is put into action. Furthermore, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV is expected to have a range of 200 kilometres on a single charge.Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced that they will be testing the all-electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India. Maruti said that testing of these vehicles will also help the company gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on the existing Wagon R model currently sold in Japan. Also, the electric Wagon R is being manufactured at Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing.The images show distinctions like the 'EV' badge at the back as well as subtle differences like a top-mounted windshield viper for the rear. At the front, there's another 'Electric Vehicle' badge and the interesting, dual-style headlamps. Overall, the car's design is a lot boxier and also smaller than the current-generation Wagon R. Furthermore, it is known that the electric Wagon R will be using Lithium-ion battery pack, for which the battery technology has been developed in collaboration with Toyota and Toshiba. However, according to spy images of the petrol-powered Wagon R launching soon and electric Wagon R, it is easy to deduce the fact that both cars are quite different from each other when it comes to the exterior.