English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Could Cost Less Than Rs 7 Lakh in India - Report
Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced that they will be testing the all-electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India.
Electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R seen on test. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Loading...
We recently witnessed the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India and now, the largest automaker in India, plans to launch its all-electric Wagon R at an attractive price point. According to media reports, Maruti will most likely launch the Wagon R EV under the 7 lakh price bracket. The price is said to include subsidies provided to all-electric hybrid vehicles under the FAME vehicles scheme. As per the current structure, Maruti's all-electric Wagon R could see a subsidy up to 1.3 lakh (approximately), which could further see a revision once FAME 2 is put into action. Furthermore, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV is expected to have a range of 200 kilometres on a single charge.
Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced that they will be testing the all-electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India. Maruti said that testing of these vehicles will also help the company gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on the existing Wagon R model currently sold in Japan. Also, the electric Wagon R is being manufactured at Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing.
The images show distinctions like the 'EV' badge at the back as well as subtle differences like a top-mounted windshield viper for the rear. At the front, there's another 'Electric Vehicle' badge and the interesting, dual-style headlamps. Overall, the car's design is a lot boxier and also smaller than the current-generation Wagon R. Furthermore, it is known that the electric Wagon R will be using Lithium-ion battery pack, for which the battery technology has been developed in collaboration with Toyota and Toshiba. However, according to spy images of the petrol-powered Wagon R launching soon and electric Wagon R, it is easy to deduce the fact that both cars are quite different from each other when it comes to the exterior.
Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced that they will be testing the all-electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India. Maruti said that testing of these vehicles will also help the company gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on the existing Wagon R model currently sold in Japan. Also, the electric Wagon R is being manufactured at Maruti Suzuki Gurugram Plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing.
The images show distinctions like the 'EV' badge at the back as well as subtle differences like a top-mounted windshield viper for the rear. At the front, there's another 'Electric Vehicle' badge and the interesting, dual-style headlamps. Overall, the car's design is a lot boxier and also smaller than the current-generation Wagon R. Furthermore, it is known that the electric Wagon R will be using Lithium-ion battery pack, for which the battery technology has been developed in collaboration with Toyota and Toshiba. However, according to spy images of the petrol-powered Wagon R launching soon and electric Wagon R, it is easy to deduce the fact that both cars are quite different from each other when it comes to the exterior.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Ranks X Men, Calls Wolverine Overrated and Fans Lose Their Cool
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Fountain of Youth? Study Finds New Anti-ageing Compound in Japanese Plant
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results