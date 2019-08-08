Upcoming Electric Vehicles to Launch in India: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV, MG eZS and More

The GST Council recently announced a GST cut on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent and for electric chargers from 18 percent to 5 percent as well. Combined with the FAME II scheme, the GST cuts will benefit electric vehicles exponentially as far as their pricing goes, making them a worthy deal for the Indian buyers. Hyundai recently launched Kona Electric, India's first proper electric SUV and received an overwhelming response. Hoping to replicate the Hyundai's success and benefit from tax benefits, many automakers will launch electric vehicles in coming days and we have compiled a complete list of upcoming electric vehicles in India including the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, MG eZS and more-

MG eZS

MG Motor India announced that it will launch its first electric SUV called eZS in India by December 2019. The MG eZS that retails in international markets features a 150hp electric motor which is capable of pushing the SUV from 0kmph to 50kmph in 3.1 seconds. According to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle), the SUV offers a total range of 335km from a single charge. The British automaker is scheduled to launch the eZS in India somewhere around December 2019 at a price point of somewhere around Rs 20 lakh.

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is the first electric motorcycle from Revolt Motors. It is a commuter electric motorcycle which will have several unique features like artificial intelligence, synthesised sounds and a swappable battery location network. The Revolt RV400 will be launched in August 2019. The company said Revolt RV400 will be affordable for everyone, and promised the price will be a “pleasant surprise”.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra will launch the eKUV100 in India near to the festive season this year and is expected to price the car at around Rs 7-9 lakh. The electric version of the KUV100 looks similar to the regular version except for minor design changes. Power will come from a 3-phase AC induction 31 kW electric motor coupled to a lithium-ion battery. This setup will have a range of about 140 km while with fast charging, users can charge the battery to 80% in less than an hour.

Maruti Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki recently confirmed that it will be ready with its first electric car for India by next year. The country's largest carmaker has been already working on the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric, which was first showcased last year at the inaugural MOVE Global Mobility Summit in Delhi. The electric Wagon R will use a Lithium-ion battery pack. The EV will have a range of approximately 200 km on a single charge. However, Maruti hasn’t revealed if the car will get a fast charging solution. Maruti is expected to launch the Wagon R EV in 2020 and price the car around Rs 7 lakh.

Nissan Leaf

Nissan India confirmed in January 2019 that the brand will be bringing their highly successful electric hatchback, the Leaf, to India this year. The Nissan Leaf is in its second generation now and has become the highest selling electric vehicle in the world. The Nissan Leaf gets a 40 kWh battery which offers a range of up to 400 kms on a single charge. Charging time of the battery is from 8 to 16 hours, depending on power capacity. The Leaf also gets a quick charging feature which charges the battery to 80% in just 40 minutes. The Nissan Leaf will be one of the premium offerings in the EV segment and will cost around Rs 30-35 lakh.

