Upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV Teaser Image Released Ahead of Launch - Details Here

Ferrari has finally teased its first-ever SUV. The first glimpse of Purosangue was shared by the brand on social media on Wednesday. Ahead of this, the car was spotted several times being tested on Indian roads and we are happy to report that the resemblance is quite evident.

A quick fix on the light of the photo reveals a few details. The split headlight design and shark-nose grille shape are cues borrowed from Ferrari’s mid-engine SF90 and F8 Tributo supercars.

We are still dark on details about the powertrain the Purosangue will have, but we expect a twin-turbo V-8 borrowed from the rest of the company’s range making upwards of 700 hp, sending torque through a dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels.

Ferrari’s interest in hybrids is quite evident in its previous few models. Considering the same, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Purosangue get some sort of electric assistance as well. There could also be a V-6 from the company’s newest model, the 296 GTB, could also be available. A V-12 is less likely, but we’re holding out hope until the specs are made official.

There is no fix to waiting until more info is available to learn more about the Purosangue. Ferrari has confirmed production will begin in 2022, with first deliveries starting next year, according to our colleagues at Car and Driver.

