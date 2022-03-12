Upcoming Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV Spotted Once Again During Testing

With its imminent launch this year, the new five-door Force Gurkha has been spied testing on several occasions. Now, adding to the growing anticipation among petrol heads, clearer pictures of the sturdy car has been released.

As per the pictures accessed by India Car News, the Force Gurkha could be made available in multiple variants. The spied model of Force Gurkha was seen equipped with rugged wheels instead of the standard steel rims.

Force is expected to offer Gurkha in 4×4 and 4×2 variants. Going by the images, the spotted Gurkha could be the top-spec variant with 4×4 where Force has given chunkier tyres to the car. The lower-spec model will be given a 4×2 drive layout and is expected to be priced lower.

The new Gurkha could also get some changes in its design which will differentiate it from its 3-door model. A revised front fascia is expected to be seen which will be in line with the changed headlamp unit and a larger track. The glasshouse and the rear-quarter area of the SUV have also been redesigned.

Advertisement

Being a 5-door, the new Gurkha will have 400mm longer wheelbase than the older version. Inside, the Gurkha will be offered in 6 and 7-seats versions. In the 7-seat version, customers can expect bench seats in the middle row while captain’s seats are in the third row of the car. Whereas, in the 6-seater version, the car could get captain’s seats for both the second and third row.

In terms of power, the Gurkha will be powered by the same 2.6-litre engine. The engine produced 91bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque in the 3-door Gurkha, but with the added doors in the newer version, Force is expected to improve the power delivery for the car.

Also Watch:

In the interior, the new Gurkha will be equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, central locking, rear parking sensors and dual airbags among others.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.