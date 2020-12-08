Upcoming Ford SUV Based on Mahindra XUV500 Spied for the First Time

As the American auto giant Ford Motor Company entered into a partnership with Mahindra last year, it stands to make all future Ford vehicles for India. According to that agreement between the two brands, all future Ford vehicles will share their underpinnings with Mahindra models and will be manufactured by the homegrown automaker.

The partnership agreement also states that Ford’s production facilities at Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Sanand (Gujarat) will come under the new Mahindra-Ford joint venture. However, both the brands will handle their marketing, sales and service operations independently.

According to a RushLane report, the first Ford product to roll out with the Mahindra platform is codenamed as CX757. It will be a C-segment SUV, hence the codename CX757. The new Ford SUV will be based on the new 2021 Mahindra XUV500 model, which is codenamed W605 and has been spied on Indian roads.

Now ahead of its launch, new photos have been leaked by thepetrobug, who shared photos on their Instagram page. They claim that the new Ford SUV is based on a Mahindra XUV500.

The leaked photos show the front grille of the SUV along with Ford's iconic blue oval logo at its centre. It also reveals the central air intake on the front bumper along with the split-lighting arrangements. It will also get a Pininfarina design treatment. The 90-year old Italian automotive design firm, Pininfarina is now owned by Mahindra.

However, the new Ford SUV might come with a completely different design as compared to that of the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

Earlier, reports also suggested that the American car brand could also tweak the chassis and suspension slightly, ensuring it maintains similar driving dynamics as other models. However, the upcoming Ford C-SUV may be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It may be powered by 2.0 litre petrol and 2.2 litre diesel engines, both capable of producing 180bhp of output. It may also be offered with both manual and automatic transmission units.

Once the new Ford C-SUV is released in mid-2021, it will be pitted against the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Jeep Compass in the Indian market.