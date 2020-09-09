Upcoming Genesis G70 Facelift Unveiled With Design Elements From 2021 G80

Genesis had showcased its attempt at the G80 back in March this year. We preview hinted heavily at what we could expect from the rest of the luxury sedans from Hyundai’s luxury arm. This was around the same time when news about a refreshed G70 was making rounds on the internet. And putting two and two together, the company has finally dropped the wraps on the new G70 that will arrive as 2022 model year car.

On the outside, Genesis has done a rather splendid job in retaining its athletic exterior design. One of the major and the most prominent design elements would be the sharp two-tier headlights called Quad Lamps. The grille now bears a different shaped and on the side, the car gets twin LED turn signals of the G80. The new G80 comes with a redesigned set of wheels. The design ethos at the front is carried on to the rear as well with Quad taillights.

On the inside, the Genesis G70 comes with a driver-centric layout and dominating the dash is a new 10.25-inch infotainment system that comes with an exclusive Genesis UI design that supports latest OTA updates, mode, and Apple CarPay. The wireless charger has grown in size to accommodate bigger smartphones as well.

Genesis G70 Interiors. (Image source: Genesis)

While we are still dark on details about the powertrain options that will be offered with the car, reports state that the company is expected to do away with the manual transmission option. Things will be more clear as we inch closer to its official debut.