Upcoming GM Hummer EV to Feature Extract Mode, Will Lift Mighty SUV by 6-Inches in Rough Terrain

The much-awaited Hummer EV by General Motors will be offering a host of modes to steer clear of the obstacles during offroading as shown in a new video released by General Motors. As per the automobile giant, the Extract mode featured by Hummer EV lifts the bulky vehicle by six inches for a smooth drive in rough terrains while offroading. The king of SUVs will also sport trail navigation maps and an inbuilt power source to recharge the vehicle during long journeys.

General Motors, after launching the electric version of the legendary Hummer SUV, revealed further specifications of the offroading vehicle including its unmatched capability to handle rough terrains and pass through obstacles with ease.

Talking about the interiors, the gigantic SUV offers a large 13.4-inch infotainment dashboard in the front coupled with a digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster right beneath the steering wheel. Furthermore, the roof of the SUV can be completely removed to transform the vehicle into an open-roof off-roading vehicle.

Drivers can also leverage satellite beamed trail maps on my GMC application on the digital display for pinpoint navigation during offroading adventures. The dashboard also displays detailed statistics regarding driving dynamics in real-time.

While General Motors is yet to throw more light on the sizing of the battery pack which will power the Hummer EV, but a maximum power of 830 hp as compared to the earlier announced 1000hp has been disclosed by the company with a range of 480 km on a single charge.

The real charm of the SUV however is its off-road driving modes, designed to offer SUV enthusiasts unparalleled convenience and adventure during offroading.

While the Extract mode as mentioned already enhances the ground clearance of the vehicle by 6 inches, the futuristic Crabwalk mode positions and moves all four wheels of the vehicle diagonally to steer away from obstacles that the vehicle can’t climb.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here