Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
We have compiled a list of the top upcoming hatchbacks in India in 2018 including new Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback. (Image: News18.com)
With the festive season of 2018 just around the corner, auto manufacturers in India are all set for an onslaught of product launches to attract the potential buyers who save money to buy a vehicle around the same time, from September to December every year. Manufacturers like Hyundai has already confirmed the plans to launch the all-new Santro (codenamed AH2) in the festive season. Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer of India will also launch the new-generation 2018 Wagon R. Similarly, Tata is ready with the Tiago Electric Vehicle launch for the mass market. These, and a lot more hatchbacks, are slated to hit the Indian roads over the period of the next 5 months, all of which are eagerly awaited by the prospective buyers. We have compiled a list of the top upcoming hatchbacks in India in 2018!
All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2)
The Hyundai Santro moniker is long established in the mindsets of every Indian. The compact hatchback with a tall-boy design paved the way for the success of the South-Korean auto brand in the country, eventually making it the second largest car manufacturer in India. While Hyundai discontinued the hatchback owing to the growing competition, Hyundai has now confirmed to revive the name (with a suffix) that can give a stiff competition to the cars like Tata Tiago. The naming competition will begin from 16th August.
Tata Tigor EV at the 2018 Auto Expo. (Image: News18.com)
Tata Tiago EV
Unlike the western countries, India is way behind in the electric revolution. Though we have seen cars like Mahindra e2O in the past, a car that is not only indigenous, but also offers a great value for money to an electric car buyer, it is the only fully-electric affordable car in India. No Tata will enter this segment by launching the Tiago EV, leading the mass manufacturers to come up with such products. No technical detail of the Tiago EV are out yet.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Another tall-boy design and competitor to the upcoming Hyundai Santro, the Wagon R has long been the poster boy of affordable hatchbacks in India, regularly topping the sales chart in India. To counter the challenge posed by the new Santro and already existing Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki will update the Wagon R and new features, design elements and some mechanical changes. There’s also a 7-seater Wagon R in the works.
2018 Datsun GO facelift. (Image: Datsun Indonesia)
Datsun Go Facelift
Joining the list of updated hatchbacks to launch in 2018 would be the Datsun GO hatchback that was introduced by Datsun Indonesia in May 2018. The car was introduced in Indonesia four years ago, after the global debut at the 2014 Auto Expo in India and comes with a price tag of Rp 102,990,000 (INR 4.9 Lakh) (on-road Jakarta). The model gets minor styling updates and is equipped with a hexagonal grille surrounded by chrome, now wider and more upright, making the new model look more sporty. New headlamps with a new design now feature LED daytime running light, while the outside rearview mirror get indicator lights.
MG3
MG Motors, or Morris Garage as it was previously known, is not bringing just a car to India, but is launching as a complete brand in the country. The iconic British brand, which is now owned by the Shanghai based SAIC Motors will make its India debut this year. While the brand hasn’t given any timeline for India operations, they can start the business with the 2018 MG3 hatchback, it’s most economical offering.
A sneak peek at the X451 concept. (Image: News18)
Tata X451 (Codename)
Last on our list is yet another Tata product, a brand that promises to make 2018 bigger and better for the auto industry. After creating ripples in the market with the Hexa, Nexon, Tigao Tigor, Tata will bring the Tiago EV, a premium SUV above Hexa and most importantly, a premium hatchback this year. While none of the details about the project are out, we know that upcoming car is codenamed X451. The prototype was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
