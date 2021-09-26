Upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V With New Paint Options Spied Ahead of Launch in India

Since its launch in 2019, Hero Xpulse 200 has been on the receiving end of criticism for being powered by a below-par engine for its segment. However, Hero Motor Corp is looking to address this complaint by introducing the bike with a new engine setup with refined performance output. While the company is yet to share details of the bike, a test mule powered by the new engine unit was recently spotted on road during testing. The test bike was spotted in a new colour scheme but what remained the highlight was the new engine unit that featured a 4 valve head instead of the current two-valve head.

According to Rushlane, the bike featured the branding of ‘4 valve’ on the lower side of the fuel tank. The paint new scheme features a combination of blue with black and shades of grey. While Blue holds a prominent impact, its complimented by the blacked outside panels, tail section and tank shrouds.

Meanwhile, the engine and gearbox assembly, part of the exhaust canister and the heat shield have been painted grey.

Apart from these changes, the bike largely carries its original look. However, the tweaks in the engine with more valves are expected to boost the bike’s performance output.

The Xpulse 200 which is currently on sale in the Indian market comes powered with a 199.6cc, oil-cooled 2 valve fuel injected engine that has the ability to deliver a maximum output of 17.8 at 8,500 rpm along with 16.45 Nm of peak torque. The engine setup has been coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Watch:

As far as the other bike specifications are concerned, Hero is not expected to bring any drastic change. The motorcycle should continue with its 21-inch front and 18 inch rear wheels. A front telescopic unit with 190mm of travel and a 10-step adjustable mono-shock with 170 mm of travel handle the suspension responsibilities on the current Xpulse 200. The bike has disc brakes at both ends equipped with single-channel ABS and it should be continued on the new model as well

However, Hero could introduce some new additions to XPulse 4V to make the bike more appealing for prospective buyers. The new bike is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current model available in the market.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here