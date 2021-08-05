Upcoming Honda Amaze Bookings Starts at Rs 5,000 Ahead of Launch on Aug 18 in India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) will launch the new Honda Amaze on 18th August 2021. Honda claims that the new Amaze will come with a new look, striking exteriors changes and enhanced interiors. The company today commenced the pre-bookings of the new car at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. Additionally, the customers can also book the car online from the comfort of their homes through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on HCIL website with an amount of Rs 5,000.

Talking about the launch of the New Amaze, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month. The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market.”

Honda Amaze, currently in its 2nd Generation, is Honda’s largest selling model and enjoys a diverse customer base in India. The model was conceptualised, keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of Indian consumers. It is a contemporary and premium model offering ‘One Class Above Sedan experience’ with its bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies. The Honda Amaze is powered by 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine available in Manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.

