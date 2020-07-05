Upcoming Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Spec Comparison: Engine, Features and More

Honda is set to launch the 5th-gen City in India. We recently got our hands on the car and you can read our two cents on the car by clicking these words. The City has been the car that set a benchmark in the executive segment in India. The car catered to enthusiasts and chauffer driven customers alike and in its fifth generation, the story remains unchanged.

Among its rivals, the next popular offering is the Hyundai Verna. For the year 2020, the Verna arrived with a host of changes both in terms of design, engine, and features as well. Hence, we are here to find out how well it fairs against the most popular offering in the segment.

Honda City Design and Styling

The City follows a continuous design at the front with the bold, chrome-finished grille and the sharp LED headlamps following a single line, which then leads to the sharp shoulder line that the new City gets. This, coupled with the chiselled hood, accentuates the car’s length. Also, the City is the longest and widest sedan in its segment. The side profile’s highlight is the new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel design which gets a dual-tone treatment.

New Hyundai Verna. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai Verna Design and Styling

In terms of looks, the new Verna sports the latest Hyundai design language. As part of this, at the front, it gets sharper-looking headlamps that merge into the new, wide grille, which has a black finish in the case of the Verna. The ‘Turbo-DCT’ variant gets addition styling elements like a twin exhaust, gloss-black grille and all-black interiors. The new Verna also gets new 16-inch dual-tone steel wheels and new diamond-cut alloy wheels as well.

2020 Honda City cabin. (Image Credit: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Honda City Interiors

The City and it shows that the new City will make use of a black and beige colour combination on the inside. Considering that the company has managed to retain the same wheelbase as the outgoing model, the car will still feature ample of room like its predecessor. The dash gets hard plastic and on it is a new infotainment system that provides good feedback and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai Verna Interiors

On the inside, the Hyundai Verna flaunts a new, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and central air vents with adjusters decorated featuring silver surround trim. While the Chinese spec model gets the virtual instrument cluster, the Indian version misses out on it.

Honda City Features

In terms of features, the upcoming Honda City will boast of being India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability. It will also get an electric sunroof, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps and paddle shifters for the CVT variant.

It will also be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting in the front footwell and a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that will display information like real-time fuel efficiency and a G-force meter. At the back, passengers will get centre armrests, AC vents and sun-shade as well. As for practicality, the boot space capacity is claimed to be 506 litres.

Hyundai Verna Features

As for the features, the new Verna gets a new digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats at the front, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, electrically-operated sunroof and paddle shifters as well. The car comes with a Vodafone-Idea eSIM integrated that helps it access the internet-enabled connectivity features. The Hyundai Blue Link services will be offered complimentary for first 3 years and post which, the customers can choose to further renew these services.

Honda City Engines

The Honda City will be available with two engine options including 1.5-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine delivering 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque will be available with two transmission options including a 6-speed manual and the CVT. Meanwhile, the diesel powertrain will only be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Verna Engines

The Hyundai Verna is available with three engine options including a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 115 PS with 144 Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel engine is rated at 115 PS and 250Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will output 120 PS and 171 Nm of torque.