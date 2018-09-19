English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Hybrid Ferrari SUV To Be Named Purosangue, 15 New Models Planned to Boost Earnings
New Ferrari models will feature hybrids, a utility vehicle and special editions.
Ferrari Purosangue. (Image: Ferrari)
Loading...
Ferrari plans 15 new models, including hybrids, a utility vehicle and special editions in its drive to hit a softened but still exacting mid-term earnings target. The Italian supercar maker shifted to an adjusted core earnings forecast range of 1.8-2.0 billion euros ($2.1-2.3 billion) by 2022, rather than the doubling to 2 billion promised by late Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne.
Ferrari has also revealed that they will launch a crossover by the end of 2022 and call it the Purosangue (Italian for thoroughbred). However, Ferrari is not very keen on calling the new product as SUV and want to call it a crossover. CEO Louis Carey Camilleri said - "That word, I do not want to hear it in the same phrase as Ferrari."
At the event, Ferrari unveiled a pair of open-topped, limited edition sportscars, as part of a new segment dubbed "Icona" inspired by past Ferraris but boasting the latest technologies to reward its most loyal customers.
It also promised to expand its range of so-called GT vehicles that focus more on style and the driving experience rather than extreme performance to lure new customers. Ferrari ruled out a self-driving model, but added that its much-debated utility vehicle would come by the end of the plan, two years later than initially forecast.
Camilleri and his team outlined a plan to show how a brand known for its racing pedigree and roaring combustion engines will shift to making a utility vehicle and hybrid cars and boost margins to more than 38 percent without sacrificing exclusivity. The company increased its dividend payout ratio and announced a 1.5 billion-euro share buyback plan, while its marketing chief promised a "significant increase in average retail price".
Marchionne had orchestrated Ferrari's spin-off from parent Fiat Chrysler, positioned it as a luxury brand rather than a carmaker, and managed to do what few thought possible: sail through a self-imposed production cap of 7,000 cars a year without sacrificing pricing power or its exclusive appeal.
A total of 3.6 billion euros will be spent over the period to develop new vehicles and shift towards hybrids, aiming to remain compliant with gradually tougher emissions regulations. The company said hybrid vehicles would make up around 60 percent of its product mix by the end of the plan, while a smaller six-cylinder engine would be added to its lineup of internal combustion engines.
With Inputs From Reuters
Ferrari has also revealed that they will launch a crossover by the end of 2022 and call it the Purosangue (Italian for thoroughbred). However, Ferrari is not very keen on calling the new product as SUV and want to call it a crossover. CEO Louis Carey Camilleri said - "That word, I do not want to hear it in the same phrase as Ferrari."
At the event, Ferrari unveiled a pair of open-topped, limited edition sportscars, as part of a new segment dubbed "Icona" inspired by past Ferraris but boasting the latest technologies to reward its most loyal customers.
It also promised to expand its range of so-called GT vehicles that focus more on style and the driving experience rather than extreme performance to lure new customers. Ferrari ruled out a self-driving model, but added that its much-debated utility vehicle would come by the end of the plan, two years later than initially forecast.
Camilleri and his team outlined a plan to show how a brand known for its racing pedigree and roaring combustion engines will shift to making a utility vehicle and hybrid cars and boost margins to more than 38 percent without sacrificing exclusivity. The company increased its dividend payout ratio and announced a 1.5 billion-euro share buyback plan, while its marketing chief promised a "significant increase in average retail price".
Marchionne had orchestrated Ferrari's spin-off from parent Fiat Chrysler, positioned it as a luxury brand rather than a carmaker, and managed to do what few thought possible: sail through a self-imposed production cap of 7,000 cars a year without sacrificing pricing power or its exclusive appeal.
A total of 3.6 billion euros will be spent over the period to develop new vehicles and shift towards hybrids, aiming to remain compliant with gradually tougher emissions regulations. The company said hybrid vehicles would make up around 60 percent of its product mix by the end of the plan, while a smaller six-cylinder engine would be added to its lineup of internal combustion engines.
With Inputs From Reuters
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart
- Vasu: Hong Kong Alert India to Potential Banana Peels on Road to World Cup
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...