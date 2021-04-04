Hyundai India has culminated the durability tests on its upcoming 7-seater SUV – Hyundai Alcazar. The SUV is testing wearing a unique castle themed camouflage to highlight the name and marketing theme of the upcoming car. Hyundai Alcazar has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, fast paced highways and hilly terrain. The tests will determine the Performance, Drivability and Comfort of the SUV.

From the image, we can say that the upcoming vehicle gets a slightly-different face compared to the Creta as front bumper is a re-profiled unit here and there is a new design for the grille too. The model also has a different design for the alloy wheels. One of the most noticeable differences between the Creta and the Alcazar is the addition of an extra row of seats as the new model will come in 6- and 7-seat options.

The 6-seater Alcazar will come with ADAS technology, which will include various safety features like automatic emergency braking, driver attention warning, blind-spot collision avoidance assist among others. The other equipment that will be present in the car include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, front parking sensors, AC vents, 360-degree camera, etc.

The model is expected to come with the 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines as it is based on the Creta. The 6-speed torque converter will be offered by the diesel engine while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol will come with 7-speed DCT. Also, only the diesel engine is likely to be provided with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The rivals of the Hyundai Alcazar are MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, upcoming Mahindra XUV500, among others. The vehicle is expected to come with a price tag ranging between Rs 11.5 lakh and Rs 18.5 lakh ex-showroom and is likely to launch by the end of April.