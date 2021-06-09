Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar SUV Bookings Open at Rs 25,000 Across India; Launch Imminent

Hyundai India has announced the commencement of bookings for the highly anticipated upcoming 6 and 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar SUV which will sit above the Creta on the product lineup. The South Korean company is accepting bookings at all Hyundai dealerships across India and on its online car buying platform Click to Buy for Rs 25,000 only. Hyundai earlier delayed the launch of its Alcazar SUV, due to the ongoing pandemic crisis.

With the lockdowns being relaxed across states, Hyundai is soon to launch the SUV in India. The vehicle will be available in 6 and 7-seat cabin configurations and will feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine option as well as a new 2.0-litre petrol engine and will give a direct competition to Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Hyundai Alcazar 6-seater cabin.

In principle, the new Alcazar is inspired by Hyundai’s full-size SUV Creta with both vehicles featuring a similar platform. The Alcazar however has been furnished with a longer wheelbase by Hyundai at 2760 mm to support the extra row of seats.

Hyundai has also given several styling modifications to help differentiate the Alcazar from the Creta. These incorporate a modified grille, a refreshed front bumper, an extended rear quarter glass, taillights featuring a wraparound design, faux exhaust tips and significantly large 18-inch alloy wheels.

The all-new Alcazar’s petrol variant will be powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine which will churn out a power of 159 hp and a peak torque of 192 Nm. The diesel version of the upcoming vehicle, on the other hand, will sport a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged motor borrowed from Hyundai’s Creta that produces 115hp and 250Nm. Both the variants will come with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Talking about features, the Alcazar is assumed to receive all the features offered by Hyundai Creta like a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera among others. The interior of the vehicle will feature a dual-tone colour theme.

