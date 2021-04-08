Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar SUV Unveiled for India, To Get 6- and 7-Seater Cabin Options

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has today unveiled the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar, its upcoming SUV with 6 and 7 seater cabin options. The Hyundai Alcazar will sit above Creta 5-Seater mid-size SUV in the product portfolio will compete against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari among others. The name Alcazar defines grandeur and magnificence of castles and that’s the marketing pitch for the SUV as well.

Commenting at the unveil of Hyundai ALCAZAR, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With a deep rooted understanding of our customer’s aspirations, our R&D Centre has invested countless man hours to ensure every aspect of Hyundai ALCAZAR exudes magnificence. And combined with our premium and superior manufacturing capabilities & rich heritage of ‘Make in India’, we have crafted the perfect masterpiece of grandeur. Hyundai ALCAZAR is well set to enter a new segment, marking Hyundai’s genesis into uncharted territories. With bold new moves, we are on a conquest of redefining benchmarks to exceed the aspirations of our customers.”

The Alcazar is based on Hyundai’s Global Design identity of Sensuous Sportiness, and has visible differences over Creta, as seen in the images. The interiors of Hyundai Alcazar feature a Wing-Surrounded architecture for spaciousness, comfort and modern in-car experiences. It will also feature 1st in Segment 2nd row console armrest to provide comfort in the 6-seater variant with captain type seats.

The cabin also features sliding seats, while the wheelbase stands at 2760 mm, 150 mm more than Creta whose wheelbase is 2610 mm. There will be Drive mode selection featuring different steering effort mapping for Eco, City and Sport modes.

The Hyundai ALcazar will be powered by 3rd Gen Nu 2.0-litre Petrol BS6 engine producing 159 PS and 19.5 kg.m of torque and U2 1.5-litre Diesel BS6 Engine with 115 PS and 25.5 kg.m of torque both offered with 6AT and 6MT transmission options. The 3rd Gen Nu 2.0-litre Petrol BS6 engine (6MT) offers acceleration of 0 – 100 km/h in under 10 seconds.

