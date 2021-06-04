Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar SUV Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch, Check Details Here

Ahead of its expected launch later this month, Hyundai Alcazar's colour scheme and variants were leaked online. According to the revelation made in a leaked document, Hyundai’s much-awaited SUV will be offered with 6 colour schemes to choose from. As per a report in Cardekho.com, Alcazar will be offered Phantom Black, Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Polar White and Starry Nightshades. While most of the colour options are already available with Hyundai Creta, Taiga Brown and Starry Nightshades will be making their debut with the launch of Alcazar.

The car is expected to get a Cognac Brown colour for the interior. Meanwhile, the SUV will be available in six variants -Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and Platinum (O).

While most of these variants will be available with the six-seat option, the Platinum and Prestige variants will come with 7 seats. Only the Prestige variant will offer the option of both the seating options. The 6 and 7-seater configuration will be available on both the diesel and petrol engine options of the SUV.

Meanwhile, the optional variants of Alcazar will be offered with an automatic gearbox only. The Platinum and Platinum (O) variants seem to be the range-topping variants offered with a 6-seater configuration as standard. No automatic variant except for the Prestige Diesel AT is offered within the 7-seater options.

Also Watch:

Hyundai Alcazar will be launched with two engine options that include a 2.0-litre petrol engine offering a maximum power output of 159 PS and peak torque of 192Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel option is being offered with the SUV gets max output of 115PS and 250Nm. Both the engines are offered with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Designed on the lines of successful Hyundai Creta, Alcazar is one of the most awaited launches of the year. Expected to come loaded with convenience and safety features like multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring among others, Alcazar is likely to be priced between Rs 13- 20 lakhs.

