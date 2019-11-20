Upcoming Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Powertrain Options Revealed, Will be BS-VI Compliant
Two of the petrol offerings in the car include a 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
The Hyundai Aura logo (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has revealed the powertrain options of its upcoming sedan- AURA. The car will be powered by BS6 Petrol and Diesel engines. The new powertrain is claimed to offer low vibrations, superior performance and high fuel efficiency offering Cleaner Emissions and Efficient Performance. Hyundai AURA will also be India’s First Sedan with BS6 Turbo Charged Petrol Engine in its segment.
Keeping in mind the need of new-age customers and future emission norms in India, various amalgamations of petrol and diesel engines with Manual and AMT transmission powertrains have been devised for customers to choose from. A strong emphasis has been laid on creating ‘Advanced After Treatment System’ to meet the highest standards of emission regulations. Hyundai AURA has Advanced NOx Trap Catalyst and PM Filters to minimize the environmental pollution and optimise ‘After Treatment System’ performance.
Two of the petrol offerings in the car include a 1.2-litre Kappa dual VTVT engine that will be offered with both 5-speed manual and an AMT and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Diesel options in the car will include a single 1.2 U2 CRDi unit that will be offered with an option of with a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT.
