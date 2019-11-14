Take the pledge to vote

Upcoming Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Testing Begins, Camouflage Image Reveals Design

The name, as per Hyundai, is inspired by the ‘Vibrance of Positivity’ and ‘Spirit to Go the Distance’.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Upcoming Hyundai Aura Compact Sedan Testing Begins, Camouflage Image Reveals Design
Hyundai Aura. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd flagged-off the ‘AURA’, to test its strengths and capabilities in persistent Indian weather and driving conditions. The Hyundai ‘AURA’ will entrain its journey across India starting its endurance testing from Indian Peninsular Region, covering The Deserts to the Great Himalayas and the Eastern Coastlines.

The name, as per Hyundai, is inspired by the ‘Vibrance of Positivity’ and ‘Spirit to Go the Distance’. Hyundai, says, the ‘AURA’ sedan has been crafted for the Indian customers and will blend comfort, safety, style and technology. Hyundai had recently launched the new 2019 Elantra at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the new Bluelink in the car, the Elantra became the first connected car in the premium sedan segment.

The new Elantra is India’s first Connected Sedan with the - ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company – Sound Hound. The 2019 Elantra is equipped with 34 features including 10 exclusive India specific features which are classified under 7 services in the form of Safety, Security, Remote Operations, Vehicle Relationship Management, Geographic Information Services, Alert Services and Voice Recognition. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK


