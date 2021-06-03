Upcoming Hyundai AX1 Micro-SUV Spied in South Korea, Shows Subtle Design Elements

Hyundai has been working on its smallest SUV for quite a while now. There have been instances where the car codenamed AX1 has been spotted on the interweb. As per the latest spy shots from South Korea, it looks like the car is almost ready to hit the road. If all goes well, it is likely that the automobile company will reveal the four-wheeler this year itself. If that happens then there are chances that Hyundai’s smallest SUV will come to India by 2022.

As can be seen in the spy photos accessed by ZigWheels, the heavily camouflaged car is a boxy silhouette with a mesh-shaped grille. The SUV is also home to round headlight units, clamshell bonnet, roof rails, and wheel arch cladding. Other things that can be noticed in the car include oval tail lamps, roof-mounted spoiler, alloy wheels, and shark-fin antenna.

Not a lot can be said about the design elements and interiors of the car due to heavy camouflaging. Till now the South Korean carmaker has not confirmed any details regarding the engine, features and other specs of the car.

However, if the rumour mill is to be believed, then there are chances that the small SUV will come equipped with a decent touchscreen infotainment system, will support connected tech and will have electronic stability controls. The carmaker is known to prioritise safety and so one can expect its upcoming offering to be packed with multiple airbags and include basic safety features like the ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Reports also suggest that the micro-SUV may come with three engine options including an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 75PS 1.2-litre diesel engine. All these engines will probably be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, there are chances that the naturally aspirated petrol and the diesel versions may have an option of an automatic gearbox.

